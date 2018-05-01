WPP fully acquires Wunderman and Y&R JV agencies in Asia-Pacific

Added 2 hours ago by Emily Tan, Campaign Asia

WPP has bought full ownership of Y&R and Wunderman joint-venture agency assets in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Dentsu Sudler & Hennessey in Japan.

News

WPP has acquired full ownership of Y&R and Wunderman joint venture agency assets across
Southeast Asia and Taiwan. 

This includes Y&R in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam; and Wunderman in Taiwan and Thailand. 

It has also gained full ownership of Dentsu Sudler & Hennessey in Japan, following a share swap transaction with Dentsu Inc. The agency will now be rebranded as Sudler.

This transaction marks WPP's continued commitment to expanding in key growth markets and supporting clients through a strong pan-Asian network offering, the group said in a statement. 

Collectively WPP companies across Asia-Pacific generate revenues of almost US$4.8 billion including associates and employ more than 53,000 people.

This move comes at a time of transition for the world's largest agency holding group following the resignation of its long-serving CEO, Sir Martin Sorrell

Since then, analysts have debated the possibility of WPP's board of directors breaking up the group and selling off its assets. 

However, WPP's newly appointed joint chief operating officers Mark Read and Andrew Scott have denied the rumour saying that to do so would "make no sense". 

Source: Campaign Asia-Pacific

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector