Edelman hires Joe Lockhart as vice chairman, public affairs

Lockhart has been White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton, cofounder of Glover Park Group, and, until recently, comms chief for the NFL.

WASHINGTON: Edelman has hired Joe Lockhart as vice chairman of public affairs, the firm said on Tuesday morning.

Based in Washington, D.C., the former White House press secretary and cofounder of Glover Park Group will counsel CEOs and other C-suite executives on reputational issues. Edelman previously courted Lockhart in 2001.

Lockhart wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Lockhart most recently worked at the National Football League, where he was EVP of comms and public affairs. He stepped down from that role after a two-year tenure after Super Bowl LII in February. His tenure was marked by heightened scrutiny over the long-term effects of concussions and a rancor over national anthem protests.

Before joining the NFL, Lockhart was a senior adviser at Glover Park Group, returning to the firm he cofounded in 2001 after serving as White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton from 1998 to 2000 and a seven-month stint at Oracle. In between those jobs, Lockhart led Facebook’s corporate, policy, and internal comms team.

Lockhart has worked on several Democratic presidential campaigns, including those of former President Jimmy Carter in 1980, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis in 1988, and former Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) in 2004.

Edelman, the largest firm in the world by revenue, recorded $893.6 million in revenue last year, up 2% fromm the year prior.