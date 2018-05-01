In brief: Agency hired for People Just Do Nothing, Kazoo rejigs leadership, Casio taps up Fleet Street

Comedy show People Just Do Nothing takes on DawBell

DawBell PR has been appointed to handle comms for the mockumentary sitcom People Just Do Nothing, as well as the cast of the show. DawBell will handle all national, regional, digital, broadcast and media relations, including publicity for the upcoming series five, which airs on BBC. The critically acclaimed show will premiere its fifth and final season later this spring on BBC2, before being available to stream on BBC Three.

Kazoo rejigs senior leadership

Kazoo Communications has created a new senior leadership team structure with internal promotions of Michael Blount and Delilah Pollard to director roles. They join managing partners Lydia Hoye and Jessica Owen, as well as senior director Rachael Charlton, in a senior team restructure. In addition, the agency has hired four new staff due to increased demands: Loriann Luckings-Marwood and Laura Rudolph (senior account directors), and Lucy Mercer and Matt Anderson (account managers).

Film & Television Charity makes top comms hire

The Film & Television Charity has appointed former Asthma UK director of marketing Lindsay Gormley as director of marketing, communications & fundraising – a new role following a recent rebrand and mission statement. Gormley was most recently a consultant for digital start-ups, and she has also worked at Barnado’s and the Department of Transport. She said: "My vision for my new role is to make the Charity relevant for every one of us working in film and television so we can reach and support many more people with new services like our recently launched Film & TV Support Line."

Zeitgeist launches artist PR arm

PR agency Zeitgeist has launched an artist PR division. It said the division will let artists access key festival and event promoters across Europe, tech start ups and brands including Dr. Martens, ASOS, Farah and Mercedes. The division is headed by new appointee Elliot Mitchell, previously of music PR agency Brace Yourself, who has the role publicity director.

Casio taps up Fleet Street Communications

Tech manufacturer Casio has hired Fleet Street Communications for a b2b brief. It follows a six-month implementation by Fleet Street of Casio’s first ever digital content strategy. The agency said its role is to "deliver a PR programme to raise awareness of the company’s innovative technology solutions". It will also provide consultancy on market trends and developments. Fleet Street entered the PRWeek UK Top 150 consultancies table for the first time this year, debuting at 148 with UK revenue of £1.3m.

Pork producer Tulip hires Mercieca

Integrated agency Mercieca has been appointed as the PR and social media agency for pork producer Tulip. The company is part of the Danish Crown group, the pork-based food supplier to many of the UK’s biggest retailers and foodservice outlets. Nick Purnell, head of corporate comms at Tulip, said: "We have made no secret about our plans to claim the number one spot in UK pork-based food and having an effective communications strategy is a crucial part of that."