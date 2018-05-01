Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

WPP has taken full ownership of Asia-Pacific agencies in a share exchange with Dentsu. The London-based holding company has taken control of Y&R in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia and Wunderman in Thailand and Japan, as well as Dentsu Sudler & Hennessey in Japan (Campaign Asia-Pacific).

What to watch today: F8, Facebook’s Northern California developers’ conference, gets underway. The event is another opportunity for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to clear the air two weeks after testifying in front of Congress about the Cambridge Analytica scandal (CNet). Also: expect updates to News Feed and announcements about Facebook’s VR and AR initiatives (Wired).

Meanwhile… WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum is planning to depart after disagreements with parent company Facebook over strategy and data policy (Washington Post). In a post on Facebook, Koum said he’s planning to spend more time "collecting rare air-cooled Porsches, working on my cars, and playing ultimate frisbee." (Aren’t we all?) Koum’s departure could cost him $1 billion (Bloomberg).

Get to know the Schlapps. The New York Times went in-depth with rumored White House communications director contender Mercedes Schlapp and her husband and Washington, DC, power broker Matt, known as an "it couple" among conservatives (NYT).

Meanwhile… Who says Anthony Scaramucci can’t go home again? The short-tenured White House communications director is returning to SkyBridge Capital as co-managing partner, the firm said on Monday. The return comes after regulators did not approve SkyBridge’s sale to a Chinese conglomerate (CNN).