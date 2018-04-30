MWWPR looks to bolster diversity with build-an-agency fellowship

The firm is partnering with American University on the program.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ: MWWPR has a new strategy for addressing PR’s lack of diversity: get communications students to build an agency from scratch.

Working with American University’s School of Communications in Washington D.C., MWWPR has chosen eight graduate students to design an integrated comms agency as part of a summer fellowship it sponsored and helped to design.

The school and the agency are encouraging underrepresented minority and economically disadvantaged students to apply for the fellowship so they can gain exposure to both the conceptual and day-to-day aspects of agency life. The hope is that awareness of the fellowship will deepen PR’s pool of minority talent.

The firm chose the first group of fellows from a slate of finalists selected by the university. The group is 75% female and represents various cultural backgrounds and ethnic groups, the agency said.

The group’s work is set to begin on May 14 in a dedicated space in the agency’s D.C. offices, where they will design a firm offering communications, social and digital media, content development, design, video, and data analytics services.

They’ll also work on client projects and complete academic coursework taught by communications professors.

At the end of the seven-week program, the students will head to MWW’s New York office to pitch their plan to founder and CEO Michael Kempner, who is an alumnus of the university.