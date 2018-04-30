Sitrick and Company hired to represent embattled Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS: Sitrick and Company is providing comms support to Wynn Resorts amid a showdown over its board of directors taking place two months after the ouster of cofounder and CEO Steve Wynn.

Agency CEO Mike Sitrick confirmed his firm is representing Wynn Resorts, but declined to comment further.

Steve Wynn resigned in February after a Wall Street Journal investigation uncovered dozens of allegations of improper sexual behavior by the CEO, including from employees.

Company cofounder Elaine Wynn is reportedly trying to force out one of three board members investigating sexual misconduct allegations against her ex-husband. She is the company’s largest shareholder with a 9% stake. Elaine Wynn has claimed that board member John Hagenbuch, who is up for reelection as director, is too close to Steve Wynn and criticized his role in executive compensation practices that proxy firms have found problematic.

Elaine Wynn’s SEC filing lists Mackenzie Partners and Sidley Austin as her advisers; she is being represented by staffers from Teneo, according to a press statement.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is supporting the Special Committee of Wynn Resorts Board of Directors, which was formed in January to investigate Wynn.

Sard Verbinnen & Co. is also representing Wynn Resorts, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sitrick recently represented Harvey Weinstein after dozens of women accused the entertainment mogul of sexual harassment or assault. The firm started work in early October, but resigned from the account this spring, months after other crisis wranglers dropped Weinstein as a client.

Juda Engelmayer, founder of Herald PR, is now representing Weinstein.