Gender pay gap widens in UK PR sector - PR and Communications Census

The gender pay gap in the PR and comms industry has grown since 2016, reaching 21 per cent this year.

That's according to the PR and Communications Census, produced by the PRCA in association with PRWeek. The gap has grown from 17.8 per cent in 2016 and is the equivalent of £11,364 - or £2,253 more than it was two years ago.

The widening gap comes despite the seven per cent increase in female MDs since 2016.

The sector gender pay gap is almost exactly the same as that of the UK’s biggest PR agency, Edelman UK, which in March reported a mean gap of 21.33 per cent (its median pay gap is 10.36 per cent) – firms with more than 250 people legally had to submit their gender pay gap by 4 April. Edelman said its gap was caused by the male population being skewed towards middle to senior roles.

Elsewhere, Golin UK recently revealed that it had a reverse gender pay gap, meaning women at the firm are paid more. WPP, whose PR agencies include Hill+Knowlton, Ogilvy PR, and Burson Cohn & Wolfe, has reported a median pay gap of 14.6 per cent across its 14,000 employees.

Bibi Hilton, MD of Golin and Women in PR president, said: "In a progressive, liberally minded industry where women make up the majority of employees, it’s disappointing and frankly unacceptable that we have an average pay gap of 21 per cent in 2018.

"Women in PR is calling on employers to take action to close this gap. Simple changes including introducing and championing flexible working, advertising all roles as open to flexible hours, running unconscious bias training and replacing the question ‘how much do you earn?’ with ‘what are your salary expectations?’ at interview will all make a big difference."