UK PR sector grows seven per cent over two years, says PR and Communications Census

£13.8bn - that's the value of the UK PR industry, a rise of seven per cent over two years, according to the new PR and Communications Census 2018, produced by the PRCA in association with PRWeek.

The survey also found there were 86,000 employees in the sector, up from 83,000 in the same survey from 2016.

The survey was completed by 1,687 respondents (see note on methodology at the end of the article). Over the next few days PRWeek will be highlighting the main findings.

Sector specialisms

The proportion of PR practitioners who work in consumer services, business services, and food, beverages & tobacco was lower in 2018 than two years earlier, the Census shows.

According to the data, 21 per cent of respondents said they worked in consumer services, compared with 24 per cent in 2016. The proportion working in business services declined from 23 to 18 per cent, and for food, beverages & tobacco, the percentage fell from 20 to 15 per cent.

There was a slight increase in the proportion who said they worked in property/construction – 16 per cent, up from 15 per cent in 2016. The proportion working in financial services (15 per cent) stayed the same. Respondents could choose up to three options.

Asked about their duties, the most popular responses were comms strategy development (18 per cent), general media relations (12 per cent), corporate public relations (nine per cent), and reputation management (eight per cent). (No comparisons with 2016 are available.)

Rise in home-working

The move towards PR professionals working from home is reflected in the Census.

The proportion of PR professionals who did so at least once per week increased from 24 per cent in 2016 to 33 per cent this year. Of those who do work from home at all, 63 per cent do so just once a week, according to the 2018 Census. The survey also found that 45 per cent of PR professionals who have children work from home at least once a week.

Meanwhile, PR professionals continue to work beyond their contracted hours, the survey found – working 10 more hours a week on average than their contracted 35.

Senior employees such as MDs and directors of in-house teams are putting in a lot more hours per week. In total, 41 per cent of PR professionals make work-related calls or answer emails outside of work hours every day of the week.

Methodology

The methodology was the same as the 2016 Census but this year the PRCA worked with research company Norstat. A targeted sample was sent to PRCA members and there was a public link on the PRWeek and PRCA websites. It was also promoted on social media. Respondents had to work in comms, PR, or corporate relations. The survey was completed by 1,687 respondents.