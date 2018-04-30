MetLife names Randy Clerihue chief comms officer

NEW YORK: MetLife has named Randy Clerihue as chief communications officer.

The insurance provider also appointed Jennifer Gottlieb as head of global employee communication.

Both Clerihue and Gottlieb will report to Michael Zarcone, EVP and head of corporate affairs. Zarcone is also chief of staff to chairman, president, and CEO Steven Kandarian.

Most recently, Clerihue served as head of corporate communications at the company, overseeing financial, executive, public policy, and corporate responsibility comms. The promotion will add MetLife’s comms teams in the U.S., Asia, Latin America, and EMEA to his responsibilities.

Clerihue’s tenure at MetLife includes stints as deputy chief of staff in the office of the CEO, VP of external comms, and SVP of corporate comms. He has also served as director of executive and corporate comms at NextEra Energy and held several comms roles in the Bush administration.

Clerihue wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Jeanmarie McFadden, MetLife’s current top communications executive, said via LinkedIn that she is "very proud to leave MetLife in Randy’s highly capable hands." Her exit date is set for June 30.

Gottlieb will be responsible for all internal comms and employee engagement. She will continue to oversee internal content strategy and channels.

Gottlieb has worked at MetLife for 25 years, serving in executive comms, marketing, and creative services positions.