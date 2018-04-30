What's the future of the PR agency model? Find out at PRWeek UK seminar

The future of the PR agency model will be under the spotlight at the next PRWeek Breakfast Briefing in London on 7 June - with top speakers confirmed from agencies and client-side.

Michael Frohlich, former EMEA boss of Ogilvy PR and now CEO of Ogilvy in the UK, will discuss breaking down silos and moving towards an integrated model at the seminar.

Alice Macandrew, group corporate affairs and comms director at Thomas Cook, will give her view about what clients want from agencies.

George Blizzard and Nicky Imrie of the PR Network will talk about the office-free ‘virtual’ PR agency model.

There will be a panel discussion on how agencies are changing. It will feature the agency speakers along with Cirkle PR chairman Caroline Kinsey - whose company recently became majority employee-led - and Ranieri Comms founder Pietro Ranieri, who oversaw two acquisitions in France and Germany last year.

The seminar is being hosted with event partner Cision. It takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in central London on Thursday 7 June, from 9am to 10.55am.

The seminar is being hosted with event partner Cision. It takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in central London on Thursday 7 June, from 9am to 10.55am.




