In brief: New MD at Murray Chalmers, Milk & Honey wins Butterfly Twists, hires at Axon and Vested

New MD at Murray Chalmers as founder becomes chair

Murray Chalmers PR, the agency founded by the eponymous music and entertainment PR veteran, has announced changes to its senior team, with director Sarah Henderson named MD and Chalmers moving from that role to chairman. Jack Beadle, formerly senior publicist, has been promoted to head of music, and PR coordinator Sarina Clark has moved to the role of Publicist. Former Parlophone Records PR Chalmers founded the agency 10 years ago. It has worked with global stars including Radiohead, Coldplay, Kate Bush and Noel Gallagher.

Axon London names medical comms chief

Axon has promoted director Emma Lemon to lead its medical communications offer in the London office. Lemon, who has a background as a research scientist, joined the healthcare and medical PR specialist in 2015 from Edelman. Axon London managing partner Miranda Dini said: "Emma is a fantastic leader of people and a business-builder, and I am extremely pleased to have her leading such an important part of our integrated agency." Axon generated the fourth highest UK healthcare PR revenue in 2017, according to the Healthcare Rankings table from PRWeek’s UK Top 150 project.

Shoe brand Butterfly Twists appoints Milk & Honey

Footwear brand Butterfly Twists has hired Milk & Honey PR following a competitive pitch. The agency said it will be responsible for optimising Butterfly Twists’ brand visibility, including showcasing the upcoming spring/summer collection, driving organic reach of its website and connecting the brand with specific target consumers through media and influencer relations. Rob Young, head of e-commerce at Butterfly Twists, said: "I was looking for an ambitious, energetic communications team to join us in building brand recognition for Butterfly Twists. Milk & Honey PR stood out in the pitching process. Their response to our consumer and corporate brief was right on the mark."

Vested hires Four’s Spreadbury

Vested, the US agency that in January announced the acquisition of London-based Templars Communications, has hired former Four Communications practice director Katie Spreadbury as a director. Her appointment follows that of former FTI Consulting MD Elspeth Rothwell as UK CEO. Rothwell said: "Katie and I have a long history of working together successfully. She is driven and passionate in all that she does, delivering the highest of standards to clients." Spreadbury was formerly a mentee in the PRWeek/Women in PR Mentoring Scheme.