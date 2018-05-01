Five Campaigns We Liked in April: vote for your favourite

From Mariah Carey and Oompa Loompas to pub-going robots and IKEA music, PRWeek UK has carefully pulled together its top April campaigns. Vote below for your favourite.

Hostelworld – Even Divas Are Believers

Hostelworld continues to prove that casting a high-profile celebrity in your campaign can earn you extra column inches. After Chris Eubank then 50 Cent, the hostel-booking website convinced chart-topper Mariah Carey to star in a three-minute film that secured coverage from Cosmopolitan to The Daily Mail.

The Hostelworld ad plays on the singer’s diva reputation to show that hostels are higher quality than many people think. Carey’s involvement in the fiction that her entourage had accidentally booked her into a hostel extended to tweeting a link to a blog post about it to her 21 million followers on Twitter.

Ikea and Teleman – Repeater

This absorbing musical tie-in is a collaboration between Ikea and Teleman on a video for the band’s single Repeater. It’s part of the retailer’s push to promote the power of textiles to transform homes.

The film shows the band setting up their instruments in a bland living room, which is transformed at each note with Ikea products. Mother was the agency behind the campaign.

Now TV – Westworld robot hits the pub

Few PR briefs offer the chance to plant a robot in a pub, but few PR briefs are for Westworld and its return to Now TV for a second series. If you haven’t seen the show, it’s about a futuristic amusement park populated by very human-looking robots.

To meet the high bar set by the show, Taylor Herring engaged five engineers, who took 12 weeks to build a robot modelled on a real 55-year old man. In a British twist, it put the robot in a boozer and filmed to see whether patrons would be fooled into thinking they were dealing with a real person, who happened to be keen to tell them to watch the series.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue – Get Out Stay Out

This Midlands fire service has put a lot of effort into cutting through with its campaign to get people to leave a building as soon as possible when a fire starts.

It employed a range of devices, from case studies – both uplifting and sobering – to a madcap three-minute video setting the ‘Get Out Stay Out’ message to the tune of The Oompa-Loompa Song from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in a big to earn coverage. "Get out, stay out, doo-bee-doo-doo. I’ve got a safety message for you," is still ringing in our ears.

Counter Terror Policing – ACT

Not all PRs are able to use humour to be memorable. Counter Terror Policing’s aim is to encourage members of the public to report their suspicions about potential terrorists and to educate them as to how they behave when planning attacks.

The launch of the new phase of its Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) campaign focused on traditional media, with coverage from BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain and Sky News, and has already resulted in an uplift in the number of reports to CTP containing useful intelligence.

