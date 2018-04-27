UK Government to run more than 140 campaigns in 2018/19

Launched by the Government Communications Service at the headquarters of the recently created National Cyber Security Centre, in Victoria, the event was attended by comms professionals across central government and beyond.

The cross-cutting theme in the current communications plan, set out last September was to support Britain's exit from the EU, which it described as "one of the biggest communications challenges in history".

Campaigns in the coming financial year will support the main theme under four sub-themes: 'A stronger, fairer society, a more caring society, a global Britain and a strong new relationship with Europe.'

The running theme throughout the new plan will support the Prime Minister’s narrative for the Government, which is: "Building a Country that works for everyone: A Britain fit for the future."

Eight comms challenges across government in 2018/19:

1. Enhance two-way communications, using active listening to build trust and to better all major government campaigns

2. Build a rapid response social media capability to deal quickly with disinformation and reclaim a fact-based public debate with a new team to lead this work in the Cabinet Office.

3. Raise standards by ending opaque digital marketing, with a focus on value, safety and transparency, creating greater accountability for the Government – this will be at the heart of the new Media Buying Contract we’ll implement by the end of the year.

4. Maximise the role of government comms in challenging declining trust in institutions through honest, relevant and responsive campaigns.

5. Demonstrate the role of communication as a valuable strategic tool that can deliver cost-effective public policy solutions; partly through a new approach to strategic communication that we will be implementing from June and is part of our GCS Improvement programme.

6. Work harder to master the techniques of behavioural science and start considering audiences by personality as well as demographic - we’ll be updating our guidance in this area early in the year, publishing a new guide in Liverpool in March.

7. Create engaging content that will be shared and owned by audiences - pictures, videos and facts.

8. Transform the mass of data we have about audiences into actionable insight, which will be used to improve government campaigns. We’re already analysing data from our campaigns to improve our content and make it relevant to our audiences.

The new plan also sets out how Government comms will build on its partnership work with other elements of the public sector, third sector organisations and with commercial partners to amplify the reach of its campaigns.

Commenting on the new plan, Aiken said: "Over this next year, we have a lot to do and we must continue to challenge each other, ensuring every government communicator delivers exceptional campaigns.

"Each campaign must make the best use of public funds and generate return on investment."