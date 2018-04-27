80,000 people tune in to watch DiGiorno cook a pizza live on Periscope

Company: DiGiorno

Campaign: Power of Pizza - #DiGiornoNotDelivery

Agency mix: Reach (creative, strategy, execution of Periscope live stream), Team N (developed Power of Pizza PR campaign)

Duration: April 2018

DiGiorno hosted a livestream "bake-off" on Periscope to show why pizza fans should go for #DiGiornoNotDelivery.

Strategy

The campaign follows a recent social experiment effort conducted by DiGiorno and agency Team N called Power of Pizza, which measured facial expressions and emotional responses from groups of people at parties waiting on a pizza delivery versus waiting for a pizza to bake in an oven. The brand studied footage to determine that people were happiest when they were waiting on the pizza in the oven.

"Because of the favorable results from our social experiment, we wanted to find a breakthrough platform to extend our campaign message: Baking a pizza straight from your oven is better than delivery," explained Megan Smargiasso, brand marketer at DiGiorno parent Nestle. "The goal of the campaign was to increase consideration for DiGiorno pizza."

In January 2018, DiGiorno and Reach, partner agency for the campaign, decided to leverage Periscope to create a livestream experience to help engage fans on social.

Tactics

DiGiorno first announced the livestream event to fans on its Twitter channel on April 9. The teaser video received more than 330,000 views.

Tune in on April 12th at 7:00 PM EST to watch DiGiorno vs Delivery for your chance to win free pizza!



Official rules - https://t.co/MYAwgocTF8 pic.twitter.com/GQJnXFnI6n — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 9, 2018

On April 12, the day of the livestream, the brand tweeted out a link to the Periscope stream just a few minutes before the launch.

Watch to see DiGiorno take on Delivery! You could win free pizza. Seriously.



Official rules - https://t.co/MYAwgnViNAhttps://t.co/FQvlaDjgoM — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 12, 2018

The live broadcast event compared first-person perspectives of someone using a pizza delivery app to someone baking a DiGiorno pan pizza. The event lasted 24 minutes, the time it takes to bake a DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pizza in the oven. On-screen prompts encouraged fans to join the fun and "cheer" for DiGiorno by commenting and "hearting" when pizza was in the oven. DiGiorno gave away coupons to a few lucky viewers who engaged with the broadcast.

"Custom content was built specifically for this environment and execution, which drove strong engagement and performance, including overlays showing users where to tap and how to enter the sweepstakes," added Smargiasso.

The brand also tapped influencers to help drive fans on social to engage with the livestream, including Kris London, a Twitch streamer with nearly 270,000 followers on Twitter; Chris Denker, a content creator with more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube; and Jeff Johnson, a musician and vlogger with nearly 790,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The campaign team also uploaded the full Periscope clip to Twitter on April 12 and continued to promote the stream until April 18.

Results

Although the #DiGiornoNotDelivery livestream only lasted 24 minutes, it received 80,872 live viewers. The brand estimates that viewers used more than 1,000 hearts per minute to engage with content during the broadcast. The average time watched per viewer was about 54 seconds.

In total, the livestream video has more than 8.5 million views on Periscope.