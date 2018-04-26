Zignal Labs partners with Reddit

The company said adding data from "the front page of the internet" will give Zignal clients deeper insights.

SAN FRANCISCO: Zignal Labs has integrated Reddit’s social media data into its Zignal Enterprise Platform, it said on Thursday.

The partnership between Zignal Labs and Reddit will allow users to better glean insights from the forum site’s conversations about brand health, corporate reputation, and audience sentiment, according to a statement from Zignal.

Reddit has more than 330 million active monthly users, 138,000 active subreddit communities, and more than 2.8 million comments per day. Data from Twitter, Instagram, blogs, and traditional media from sources such as LexisNexis are already integrated into the platform, which launched in 2011, said Randy Brasche, VP of marketing.

"It’s about the richness of the Reddit community. We see highly vocal and passionate contributors there," he said, via email. "As a result, companies can get a more nuanced and immediate understanding of reactions to emerging crises, new products, product issues, and general company perception."

Clients can use the data for market research, crisis management, and product feedback. Brasche said the platform has hundreds of enterprise clients, with a heavy concentration in finance, CPG, technology, and automotive.