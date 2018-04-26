Breakfast Briefing: The Fiesta is over for Ford

Plus: We'll be watching tonight to see what brands bring dragon energy to their NFL Draft activations.

Say goodbye to the Ford Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion, and the non-crossover model of the Focus (CNN). Ford Motor is planning to eliminate all but two of its car models in North America as part of CEO Jim Hackett’s plan to trim more than $25 billion in costs in four years (Bloomberg). It will continue to produce SUVs and trucks including the Explorer, Bronco, and F-150 (Quartz).

New this morning from PRWeek: Havas has said it is cooperating with authorities after the arrest of Vincent Bollore in France as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in West Africa. Investigators reportedly believe Havas, when it was a subsidiary of Bollore Group, worked on political campaigns in Guinea and Togo at below-market prices.

Facebook’s first-quarter earnings were a big shrug emoji in the face of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The social network’s revenue and profit beat expectations, sending the company’s stock up in after-hours trading (MarketWatch). Plus: Facebook is redoubling its efforts to get rid of fake accounts, many of which are under the name Mark Zuckerberg, that scam unsuspecting users (New York Times).

Here we go. $FB's Q1 earnings are out. Facebook's first quarter revenue was $11.97 billion, that's up 49% from $8.03 billion last year. Q1 revenue beat Wall Street estimates of of $11.41 billion. pic.twitter.com/wPgXh9dz8n — Recode (@Recode) April 25, 2018

This never looks good, part one: President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is planning to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination in the lawsuit filed against him by adult entertainer Stormy Daniels (NBC News). Part two: Ronny Jackson, nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary and White House doctor, is reportedly ready to withdraw from consideration amid new allegations about his behavior (Axios). Update: Jackson made it official on Thursday morning and withdrew from consideration.

Do we have to talk about Kanye? I suppose… Did Kanye West actually lose millions of followers after his bizarro world Twitter rant in support of Trump? Probably not. Twitter told media outlets on Wednesday that West’s apparent immediate loss of 10 million followers was a glitch (Gizmodo). Please continue to discuss on Twitter.