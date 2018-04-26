Edelman adds Tim Weber to leadership team in new editorial role

Edelman UK has promoted Tim Weber into the new role of editorial director, leading a team of 10, and welcomed him into its leadership team.

Weber (pictured) will oversee the creation of editorial content for the agency’s clients and is planning to expand his team of content specialists, including journalists, writers and filmmakers over the coming months.

He was previously senior director and head of content for Edelman’s technology practice, a role he was appointed to in April 2017, and has been with the agency for six years following 20 years at the BBC.

"Brands want editorial content that drives earned conversations," said Edelman UK general manager Ruth Warder. "Tim and his team will continue to bring journalistic curiousity and editorial rigour to our work."

Edelman retained the top spot in PRWeek's new 2018 UK Top 150 consultancies table, although revenue growth slowed to 0.9 per cent last year, reaching £60.7m. UK CEO Ed Williams decribed 2017 as "a year of catching our breath", as the firm bedded in its creative team from Swedish business Deportivo and major new clients such as Nissan.