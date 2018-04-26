In brief: Hume Brophy MD joins VMware, Seven Hills and M&C Saatchi PR client wins

Robert Condon joins VMware to head EMEA policy

Robert Condon, the former London MD of corporate PR agency Hume Brophy, has joined technology company VMware as head of government relations and public policy EMEA. In the new UK-based role, Condon will lead VMware’s efforts in the UK and at the EU institutions in Brussels, in key markets like Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Bulgaria and across EMEA. VMware has over 22,000 employees worldwide and is part of Dell Technologies.

Seven Hills wins Here East campus brief

Here East, a developing campus for tech and creative companies in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, has brought in Seven Hills to handle communications. The 1.2 million square foot space is 77 per cent let and tenants include a range of start-up firms, as well as BT Sport and Ford’s European Smart Mobilty Innovation Office. The agency will run a media and stakeholder campaign to raise awareness of Here East, its tenants and their innovations.

M&C Saatchi PR expands Abu Dhabi Motors duties

The exclusive importer for BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce in Abu Dhabi has expanded the remit of M&C Saatchi PR UAE as a result of its work to date. After working for Abu Dhabi Motors on its Rolls-Royce offering over the past year, the agency has been handed additional duties on comms strategy for the BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad (motorcycle) brands. Amo Husselman, general manager at Abu Dhabi Motors, said the agency team was "proactive, dedicated, flexible and passionate".

Bob Bob Ricard appoints Dovetail ahead of expansion

Upscale Soho restaurant Bob Bob Ricard, which is opening a second establishment in the City of London this summer, has hired Dovetail to handle its PR. The agency is planning the launch event for Bob Bob Cité in the Leadenhall Building, as well as a series of tasting events at Bob Bob Ricard. The recently appointed executive chef, Eric Chavot, has worked with Dovetail for more than 15 years.

Also in restaurant PR news, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker has been appointed to handle creative communications in the UK for the launch of exclusive bistrot, Bagatelle London, this spring.

Lewis handed UK and Ireland brief by Paessler

Paessler, an IT network monitoring supplier, has appointed Lewis to handle UK and Ireland public relations. Paessler is headquarted in Germany and wants to boost awareness in the UK and launch in the Republic of Ireland. It has already worked with Lewis in the US and Australia and its PR and marketing manager Natalie Pratt said "it was a logical decision to extend our partnership".



