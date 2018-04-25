W2O Group catches San Francisco Giants' charity

SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Giants’ Community Fund, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation affiliated with the Major League Baseball franchise, has brought on W2O Group for comms support.

The account encompasses paid, earned, and social media, including media relations and content creation. The agency won the pro bono account after the Fund put it up for bid last fall.

The organization works with underserved youth, primarily through the Junior Giants flagship program that sponsors free, noncompetitive baseball and softball leagues in California, Nevada, and Oregon. It also sponsors community programs addressing education, health, and violence prevention, according to a statement.

The agency said it plans to use its data capabilities to expand the reach of the fund and attract volunteers and donors. Budget information was not disclosed.

W2O CEO Jim Weiss said in a statement that "this organization is close to home for us in the Bay Area, and investing in our local communities is important to us across our network of offices."

Previously, the organization worked with San Francisco-based Allison+Partners.

Meghan Curtis, GM of Allison’s San Francisco office, said her agency represented the Fund for four years but dropped the work so it could handle an influx of new accounts.

"We had an amicable parting of the ways" she said.







