Coty hires AstraZeneca's Esra Erkal-Paler for global corporate affairs role

The position is newly created at the beauty company.

LONDON: Coty has named Esra Erkal-Paler as chief global corporate affairs officer, a newly created position.

Erkal-Paler will oversee the beauty company’s internal and external communications strategies and responsible growth, Coty said in a statement. Reporting to CEO Camillo Pane, she will also serve as a member of the company’s executive committee.

Based in London, her start date is May 21.

Erkal-Paler is set to join Coty from AstraZeneca, where she is global head of external communications.

She oversaw comms and editorial strategy for M&A, financial, corporate, portfolio, and partnering comms, as well as media relations, digital channels, and community investment. Erkal-Parker has worked at the company for seven years.

Previously, she was executive director of the Advertising Standards Authority in charge of policy, public affairs, and communications. Erkal-Parker has also worked at L’Oreal Group and Unilever.

Erkal-Paler was number one on the 2018 PRWeek U.K. Power Book list of the Top 10 communications executives in health and pharma.

