PRWeek couldn’t pass up the opportunity to chill with very tan Hollywood legend George Hamilton, as he reprises his role as KFC’s "Extra Crispy Colonel."

In a poolside interview, Hamilton talked about the time he met the real Colonel Harland Sanders and how he draws on his "acid quality" when playing him in KFC commercials.

More importantly, the actor, who said he owes his career to his tan, shared his tips for the best and worst places to sunbathe.

Watch the video here.