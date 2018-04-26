Flop of the Month: TSB's handling of bungled IT upgrade a recipe for reputational disaster

When a national newspaper runs a live blog about a failed IT upgrade at your company at your company - affecting millions of customers - you know you have problems.

TSB CEO Paul Pester's appeared to jump the gun with his assertion that all was well at the bank (image via tsb.co.uk)
TSB CEO Paul Pester's appeared to jump the gun with his assertion that all was well at the bank (image via tsb.co.uk)

The process of undertaking a major IT system upgrade for any large company or public-facing organisation is always fraught with danger.

But when TSB told 1.9 million customers last Friday that they would be unable to access their online accounts until Sunday evening due to a scheduled upgrade, it had all the ingredients of a PR disaster and reputational crisis rolled into one from the outset.

By Tuesday, irate customers were still unable to access their money due to the bungled upgrade and the bank’s social media accounts and staff in high street branches were inundated with complaints.

TSB CEO Paul Pester said on Tuesday that he was "deeply sorry" and, by Wednesday, he had taken to Twitter to claim that all was well, as the Guardian newspaper began a live blog about the unresolved crisis.



Not so, said TSB customers who tweeted him angrily throughout the morning to complain that their access to online accounts was still severely limited.



The bank could face hefty compensation claims if its customers have lost money as a result of the foul up, but the reputational cost of customers leaving the bank for its competitors could be far higher.

To add to the bank’s woes, it is now facing fines from the regulator, as well as an investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office after some customers reported being able to see other customer’s details when they logged into their own accounts, in a suspected data breach.

The result of either could see the bank face further negative headlines in the near future.
 

