Flop of the Month: TSB's handling of bungled IT upgrade a recipe for reputational disaster

When a national newspaper runs a live blog about a failed IT upgrade at your company at your company - affecting millions of customers - you know you have problems.

The process of undertaking a major IT system upgrade for any large company or public-facing organisation is always fraught with danger.



But when TSB told 1.9 million customers last Friday that they would be unable to access their online accounts until Sunday evening due to a scheduled upgrade, it had all the ingredients of a PR disaster and reputational crisis rolled into one from the outset.

By Tuesday, irate customers were still unable to access their money due to the bungled upgrade and the bank’s social media accounts and staff in high street branches were inundated with complaints.