Flop of the Month: TSB's handling of bungled IT upgrade a recipe for reputational disaster

The process of undertaking a major IT system upgrade for any large company or public-facing organisation is always fraught with danger.
But when TSB told 1.9 million customers last Friday that they would be unable to access their online accounts until Sunday evening due to a scheduled upgrade, it had all the ingredients of a PR disaster and reputational crisis rolled into one from the outset.
By Tuesday, irate customers were still unable to access their money due to the bungled upgrade and the bank’s social media accounts and staff in high street branches were inundated with complaints.
Our mobile banking app and online banking are now up and running. Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us.— Paul Pester (@PaulPester) April 25, 2018
@TSB I get married in 10 days, so I’m sure you can imagine I have a lot to pay for. My money is in a savings account which I can’t access! I don’t have telephone banking set up, so they won’t be able to help and I work in a rural location with no branch. #bridezilla #TSBFAIL— Lorna McHale (@LornaMcHale1) April 25, 2018
The result of either could see the bank face further negative headlines in the near future.