Breakfast Briefing: WPP's Mark Read: 'Yes, I'd like the job'

WPP co-leader Mark Read tried to dispel speculation that WPP is on the verge of breaking up in his first interview since Martin Sorrell’s departure as CEO. Despite Ford Motor’s decision to review its business with the holding company, Read contended clients have not been shaken by Sorrell’s sudden exit. He also expressed interest in Sorrell’s old role, saying, "Yes, I’d like the job." (Financial Times).

New this morning from PRWeek: Diffusion has opened an office in Los Angeles, the firm’s third overall and second in the U.S. U.K.-based shop Cirkle has become a majority employee-owned firm after founder Caroline Kinsey moved 60% of its equity into an employee ownership trust.

Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nomination for Veterans Affairs secretary took a turn for the bizarre on Tuesday. Hours after President Donald Trump gave the White House doctor a way out of the increasingly brutal nomination process amid swirling allegations about Jackson’s behavior, Jackson reportedly met with the president. Quickly changing course, the Trump administration began a robust defense of Jackson, saying in a statement that his record is "impeccable" (New York Times).

Snapchat is rethinking its redesign, the one that’s been bashed by celebrity influencers since it was rolled out last November. Its "new new" design would move friends’ stories to the Discover section of the app alongside content from celebrities and publishers (Fortune).

Goodbye, Virgin America. Alaska Airlines got rid of Virgin America’s branding at 29 airports in North America on Tuesday night, though it still has to re-paint some planes. The carrier, known for its clever marketing and unusual color schemes (CNET), was merged into Alaska Airlines in late 2016 (CNBC).