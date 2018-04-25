In brief: Eulogy wins Halo Top, Oatly hires John Doe, Avani appoints GribbonBerry

Eulogy wins UK brief with ice cream brand Halo Top

Eulogy has been appointed to handle UK comms for Halo Top, the ‘healthier’ American ice cream brand that has overtaken Ben & Jerry’s to become the biggest selling ice cream in the US. Eulogy said its brief is to "continue driving excitement around Halo Top and ultimately trial amongst UK consumers via the product’s guilt-free and high protein qualities". The agency said it has devised a media and social media programme for the brand, which launched in the US in 2011 and debuted in the UK this year.

Oatly hires John Doe

Swedish oat drink brand Oatly has appointed John Doe to lead UK comms. The agency was appointed after a five-way pitch to deliver a "full communications strategy", with selected brand and new product campaigns alongside traditional and social media handling. Last week, John Doe supported Oatly in promoting its partnership with Old Spike Roastery at a week-long residency at Boxpark Shoreditch as part of London Coffee Festival.

Avani Hotels & Resorts appoints GribbonBerry

Avani Hotels & Resorts has hired travel and lifestyle PR agency GribbonBerry to handle UK communications. The brand, which is focused on ‘discerning’ travellers who appreciate quality but also value, currently operates 23 properties globally, most recently debuting in Laos, Australia and New Zealand, and with new sites under development in South Korea, The Maldives, Mauritius, Tunisia and Oman.

Reuter Communications opens in Dubai

Shanghai-based luxury PR specialist Reuter Communications has opened its first office in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in Dubai. It is Reuter’s third office after Shanghai and Hong Kong. "The MENA region is seeing a huge rise in popularity from discerning visitors from China and Asia. We’re now seeing a boom in requests from businesses in the luxury, hospitality and travel sectors from the Middle East," said CEO and founder Chloe Reuter. The agency’s clients include Sotheby’s, Harrods, Swarovski, Farfetch.com, LVMH, AMAN, Estée Lauder, Swarovski, The Ritz-Carlton and Swire Hotels.



