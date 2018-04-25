Diffusion sets up Los Angeles office

The firm's first office on the West Coast is its third overall.

LOS ANGELES: Diffusion has opened an office in Los Angeles, giving the firm operations on both U.S. coasts.

The agency is opening the Los Angeles office with a team of seven. Its LA operations will be led by Diffusion president and cofounder Ivan Ristic and U.S. MD Kate Ryan, who will split their time between the firm’s New York and Los Angeles offices. Senior campaign manager Ashton Galstad will support Ristic and Ryan.

The California team will implement campaigns across traditional and social media for brands in the consumer, corporate, and technology space. The firm’s West Coast clients include CyberLink, Electron Wheel, Quizlet, and LegalZoom.

"We have been lucky to service these West Coast clients out of New York, but now that we have resources and a team in the same time zone, it naturally makes sense for them to service them as well," said Ryan. "People have been asking us about a West Coast presence for years."

Ristic explained that tech PR touches most companies, including travel, CPG, and retail brands. Clients, he explained, want to know how to use the latest tech and remain competitive, for fear of "becoming the next Toys R Us, not [staying up to date with] how the internet is changing and what is happening in mobile or with VR and AR."

Los Angeles is Diffusion’s third office. The firm launched in April 2008 in London and opened a New York location in October 2012. Over Diffusion’s five years in the U.S., the firm has grown its New York City office to 20 staffers.

"We are not doing this because it’s the thing to do," said Ristic. "Our view has been not to chase things for vanity’s sake, but to grow in an aggressive, ambitious, and smart way."

Ristic said Diffusion is exploring opening offices in South America and Asia.

Other Diffusion clients include Canary, Hilton Hotels, USA Today, and Burrow.