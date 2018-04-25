So, you want my job? Digital media officer at Leicestershire Police

PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. Do you fancy Bina Ghelani's job as digital media officer at Leicestershire Police?

Name:

Bina Ghelani.



Job:

Digital media officer.



Starting salary/salary band for the job?

Starting salary £27k.

What qualifications do you need?

I don’t feel like you need any specific qualifications, but a good grasp of English is definitely vital. I studied Psychology and Educational Development at university, but really it’s my work experience since university that secured me the job.

What level of experience do you need?

You need a fair bit of experience within digital marketing, social-media marketing, web editing and video production/editing. Experience in these areas will stand you in good stead to be successful in this role.

Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?

No. This is my first job in the public sector and if anything, by not working in a public sector role previously I have been able to bring new ideas and creativity to the role. I felt it was quite easy to adapt to a public sector environment as most work like private sector organisations, and any differences are easy to take on.

What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Making people understand that we have to move with the times. Nearly everyone is online in some capacity and that’s how they want to communicate with us.

What is the best part of the job?

Not knowing what to expect from one day to the next. You literally don’t know what to expect when you walk into the office every morning. Sadly it takes an awful situation or incident for things to be really crazy and amazing workwise. Everyone pulls their sleeves up and has a major role to play when a big incident occurs. It’s all hands on deck and your feet sometimes don’t touch the ground.

What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

That the first DNA fingerprint profiling conviction took place in Leicestershire in 1986. The result linked two crimes that took place in 1983 and 1986 and secured the conviction of the perpetrator, but also exonerated an innocent man implicated in the murders.

If you get an interview, do say…

That you’re flexible and willing to learn. Be open to change and be adaptable.

If you get an interview, don’t say…

You support Chelsea or Tottenham. Only joking. Don’t say that you prefer to just work on your own projects as there’ll be many occasions when you’ll need to support your colleagues and muck in with things that aren’t directly associated with your role.

If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to…

Digital Marketing Executive, Web Editor, Web/Marketing Content Specialist or Social Media Executive.

Please note: Interviewees for 'So, you want my job' are not leaving their current role

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com