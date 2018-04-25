Money Advice Service seeks video production agency

The government-funded free and impartial financial advice body Money Advice Service (MAS) is looking to recruit a video and animation production agency on a year-long contract.

The service’s mission is to educate consumers about financial matters, give them greater ability to manage their financial affairs, and provide free face-to-face debt advice.

MAS has a £100,000 budget for the contract, which will provide material aimed at consumer online audiences, corporate comms audiences and media.

The winning agency is expected to start work in June and the deadline for applications, to procurement manager Carol Hilaire, is 11 May.

It will report to the head of digital services and head of corporate communications. The latter role was recently filled by Sian Foster, a former vice-president of external affairs for Virgin Atlantic and a consultant for the Civil Aviation Authority.

MAS does not have a retained video production agency at the moment. According to a spokesperson, it has been using external resources for its video needs. It also does not have a retained PR agency.

MAS declined to comment further.

