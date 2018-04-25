NHS in school speakers push to reach next generation

NHS England is hoping to inspire schoolchildren to consider a career in the health service by sending TV doctors and senior staff to speak in schools.

The initiative, designed to reach the next generation of potential employees, coincides with a public programme of celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of the service in July.

It is intended to encourage young people to get involved with the NHS by volunteering, doing work experience or choosing STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects that will help them towards a career in the service.

Speakers, who will talk about their experience of getting into and working for the NHS, include chief executive Simon Stevens, and doctors Rosemary Leonard and Sarah Cannon, known for their appearances on TV.

"We want to highlight how important, fantastic and skilled our NHS workforce is, as well as the wide range of job roles available," said NHS England director of comms Simon Enright.

"Talks in schools are designed to inspire young people so that they consider it as a worthwhile career, brought to life by the very people working in the NHS.

"We are asking speakers to share their experiences through whatever means they can, including social-media channels, blogs and regular columns."

To place speakers in schools NHS England and NHS Improvement have joined forces with the charity Speakers for Schools. They and Health Education England are also working with Inspiring the Future, which connects schools with people who want to speak about their careers.

Teachers will also play a key role in shaping pupils’ understanding of the NHS and the careers available, using new resources, such as ‘Knowing your NHS’, developed by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Enright added: "As part of our plans to mark the NHS' 70th birthday, Speakers for Schools is already getting significant interest securing coverage on BBC Breakfast and LBC radio with our top Nurse Professor Jane Cummings.

"As speakers start to head back to schools we hope to build on this success with broadcast, print, regional and trade pick-up."

