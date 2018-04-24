Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

New this morning from PRWeek: Meltwater has acquired Sysomos in its seventh acquisition in the past year and a half. Sysomos will not retain its brand and will become Meltwater’s social analytics division. Also: PR agency M&A activity rebounded in the first quarter with 14 deals in Q1, according to deal adviser Results International.

What to watch today: Wells Fargo’s potentially combustible shareholder meeting. The embattled bank is set to meet with investors in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday (CNN). Protesters are expected to call for the bank to fire its leadership and adopt a more consumer-friendly agenda (Des Moines Register).

And also: Spotify has a New York press event planned for today, just three weeks after the company held an unusually transparent IPO. The streaming platform has been cagey about details, except to say the event is about the next steps for the company’s app (USA Today).

Brand safety issues didn’t hold back Alphabet’s first-quarter earnings. The parent company of Google posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue of $31.1 billion, up 26% compared with the year before (Campaign). However, traffic acquisition costs also continued to increase (CNBC).

Yeti is the latest brand to get on the wrong side of NRA supporters, after a lobbyist for the group said the high-end cooler maker ended a partnership with the gun rights organization (USA Today). Yeti said it’s all a big misunderstanding and the company is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment (Austin American-Statesman). In a sequel of sorts to last November’s mass destruction of Keurig products (and a tremendous waste of money), some NRA members found creative ways to blow up their Yeti products on social media (YouTube).