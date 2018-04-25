FCO appoints Kindred to deliver behaviour change campaign aimed at UK holidaymakers

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has appointed the agency to handle its annual Travel Aware campaign.

The agency, which specialises in public sector campaigns, won the work following a competitive pitch against other agencies on the Government’s 'campaign solutions' roster, which includes Freud Communications, M&C Saatchi UK and Freshwater.

Kindred’s brief is to create campaigns that help to reduce the number of people who require consular assistance overseas.

Individual campaigns will tackle issues such as holidaymakers travelling with inadequate insurance or lacking awareness of local laws and customs.

The campaigns will be launched in time for the summer holiday season this year, with more planned for the start of next year, when many people book their holidays.

The annual push is intended to raise awareness of potential problems among people planning a trip abroad.









Working with the FCO, Kindred’s remit spans strategy, content development, digital and social, PR and partnerships.

It is the first time Kindred has worked on the 'Travel Aware' campaign, which is its first major project for the FCO.

The agency will report to Susan Crown, head of consular communications and engagement at the FCO.

Crown said: "We were impressed by Kindred’s track record in delivering behaviour change, and the team’s understanding of the unique challenges of working with Government. Kindred has also demonstrated its ability to engage travel brands in our work, maximising our network of partners. We’re looking forward to working with them as an extension of our team."

Kindred managing partner Sharon Bange added: "We’re really excited to be working on such an interesting and important brief. 'Travel Aware' is a campaign that will allow us to use our range of expertise, from developing engaging online content through to agenda-setting media relations."