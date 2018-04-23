Breakfast Briefing: The most comprehensive look at the state of the PR industry

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

PRWeek has launched the 2018 Agency Business Report. Here's a quick guide to the most in-depth analysis of the agency business.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

2017 was not the best year for U.S.-based PR agencies, where growth was down to 2% from the 7% seen in each of the last three years. However, agency leaders are cautiously optimistic that 2018 can be a comeback year for their firms. Plus: Here’s a bite-sized look at 2017 by the numbers and hot takes from agency CEOs.

Here’s one thing holding company leaders are bullish about: tax reform. The cut in corporate tax rates in the U.S., as well as other global events, have holding company leaders seeing a boost for marketing and communications. They explain the state of the industry in this series of Q&As.

Now what you’ve all been waiting for...the chart. PRWeek’s rankings table is back, listing the top 346 firms by revenue. Industry consolidation in the past quarter has resulted in a shakeup in the top five. Go here to see where your agency ranked.

New this year: PRWeek asked agency leaders working in the consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare, and public affairs industries to identify their top positives and pitfalls from the past year in this new sector-by-sector look. Plus: Here are the up-and-coming firms to watch out for in 2018.

2017 may have been a so-so year by the numbers, but agencies definitely produced work worth remembering. Check out this video of top agency CEOs discussing their most memorable campaigns and activations from the past year.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector