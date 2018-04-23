Breakfast Briefing: The most comprehensive look at the state of the PR industry

PRWeek has launched the 2018 Agency Business Report. Here's a quick guide to the most in-depth analysis of the agency business.

2017 was not the best year for U.S.-based PR agencies, where growth was down to 2% from the 7% seen in each of the last three years. However, agency leaders are cautiously optimistic that 2018 can be a comeback year for their firms. Plus: Here’s a bite-sized look at 2017 by the numbers and hot takes from agency CEOs.

Here’s one thing holding company leaders are bullish about: tax reform. The cut in corporate tax rates in the U.S., as well as other global events, have holding company leaders seeing a boost for marketing and communications. They explain the state of the industry in this series of Q&As.

Now what you’ve all been waiting for...the chart. PRWeek’s rankings table is back, listing the top 346 firms by revenue. Industry consolidation in the past quarter has resulted in a shakeup in the top five. Go here to see where your agency ranked.

New this year: PRWeek asked agency leaders working in the consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare, and public affairs industries to identify their top positives and pitfalls from the past year in this new sector-by-sector look. Plus: Here are the up-and-coming firms to watch out for in 2018.

2017 may have been a so-so year by the numbers, but agencies definitely produced work worth remembering. Check out this video of top agency CEOs discussing their most memorable campaigns and activations from the past year.