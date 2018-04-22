In brief: Talk PR rebrands, British Business Bank re-appoints MHP, Finn launches responsible tourism shop

Talk PR rebrands

Talk PR, the M&C Saatchi-owned PR agency, has been rebranded as Talk.Global. It said the rebrand "reflects the range and depth of services the agency now offers and is based on the brand's mission to provide ‘connections that count’". Talk.Global is part of the global network Sermo and in recent times has added a content and events arm called Talk Production and a Strategy & Insights division. CEO Jane Boardman told PRWeek last September that the agency would be losing the ‘PR’ suffix. The agency is listed 76th in PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies table, published today, with UK revenue of £3.7m and a headcount of 45 in 2017.

Fogel & Partners joins Finsbury, Hering Schuppener and GPG partnership

Nordic communications agency Fogel & Partners has joined the global partnership set up by Finsbury, Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering Schuppener. The firm joins the network as an associate partner. It will gain access to the existing partnership network and in return, the partnership will gain comms support in the Nordic region. Unlike other agencies in the partnership, Fogel & Partners is not part of WPP – it is owned by its founder Anders Fogel and his partners.

British Business Bank re-appoints MHP

MHP Communications has been re-appointed by the British Business Bank in an expanded brief. The agency has worked with the bank since 2016 providing media, PR and social media services and now also handles comms for its subsidiary, the Start Up Loans Company (SULCo). The re-appointment follows a competitive tender and pitch. The British Business Bank is a government-owned economic development bank and was established in 2014.

Finn Partners launches Global Responsible Tourism consultancy

Independent US PR agency Finn Partners has launched a consultancy aimed at helping travel firms develop sustainable tourism strategies. The launch of the Global Responsible Tourism consultancy follows Finn Partners’ acquisition of London-based travel PR specialist Brighter Group in January. The agency is working with Fiona Jeffery OBE, a global tourism advisor who also sits on the UN World Ethics Committee for Tourism, to develop the consultancy alongside Trudi Pearce, the partner responsible tourism at Finn Partners UK.

Higginson PR becomes Higginson Strategy

Political comms agency Higginson PR has changed its name to Higginson Strategy as part of a wider rebrand. The agency said it reflects its move beyond pure PR and the growing number of public affairs briefs it has won in the 14 months since it was set up, including the Karhoo transport platform and environmental group A Plastic Planet. Higginson PR was founded by former political lobby journalists, husband and wife Clodagh and John Higginson. Clodagh was formerly Good Morning Britain’s political correspondent and John was most recently head of comms at Westbourne Communications.

Havas Just:: offers £50k charity comms support

Health comms agency Havas Just:: is offering £50,000 of free communications support to a charity fighting loneliness and social isolation in the UK. The agency has invited 13 UK charities to apply as part of its annual pro bono campaign called A Just:: Cause. The offer is open to all UK charities tackling loneliness and social isolation, the agency stated, and the chosen charity will be announced in June.



