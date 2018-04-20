Police departments come out in force with pot jokes on 4/20

How five police departments and ten brands showed they were ready to roll on national weed holiday.

Pot jokes on social media came from an expected source on 4/20, the day that honors cannabis – cops.

While most police departments used social media to alert drivers that operating a car under influence is illegal, a few had a sense of humor about it. Their content scored huge results.

Following up on a viral tweet last year that racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, the police of Wyoming, Minnesota are deploying more Tom and Jerry-esque traps for hungry tokers.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Undercover #420day operations are in place.



Incognito traps have been set up throughout the city. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/unfsOXiQHk — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2018

But the Wyoming police aren’t alone. Dozens of other police departments also posted content.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (Palm Beach County, Florida)

Mineral Wells Police Department (Mineral Wells, Texas)

Bismarck Police Department (Bismarck, North Dakota)

In observance of #420day, we are taking a survey to find the best hiding place for #marijuana. Please comment below with where you hide yours! Also include your address and any vehicle license plates you may have. Thank you for your input! — Bismarck Police (@BismarckPolice) April 20, 2018



Lawrence Police Department (Lawrence, Kansas)

This feels like an appropriate time of year to remind our followers (again) that if you sell weed out of your apartment, you're gonna get robbed at gunpoint. When you call 911, just say they stole your weed, don't lie and vacuum the coffee table. It complicates the investigation. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 17, 2018



A litany of brands also fired up for the holidaze.



PETA



Denny’s

while it’s trendy to implement new 420 menus, denny’s has stayed ahead of the game by simply having…our menu — Denny's (@DennysDiner) April 20, 2018



Getty Images

Meet 12 people who have used their celebrity status to fight for a higher calling #420Day https://t.co/MlhFqsJ69U — Getty Images (@GettyImages) April 20, 2018



Dear White People



Burger King

spicy chicken nuggets are here. just in time for 4/20. how are you firing up? #FireUp420 pic.twitter.com/A5cfJOE60B — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 20, 2018



Nike

SB Dunk Mid 'White Widow' by @ToddBratrud.



Now in SNKRS and local skateshops.



???? https://t.co/36dmIC6qaD pic.twitter.com/5j2DCywxZp — NIKE SB (@nikesb) April 20, 2018



Rotten Tomatoes

The Dude abides, happy 420! pic.twitter.com/1MbF75NaVT — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 20, 2018



Weedmaps

A celebration for everyone. Happy #420 ?? pic.twitter.com/fBW1texpvm — Weedmaps (@weedmaps) April 20, 2018



The Breakfast Club

Happy 420 but be careful....there's weed out there that's even too powerful for @SnoopDogg ????



Full interview here: https://t.co/InAGkpI2na pic.twitter.com/m3goXJkWob — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 20, 2018



Run the Jewels and BRLO