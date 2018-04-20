Police departments come out in force with pot jokes on 4/20

Added 39 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki

How five police departments and ten brands showed they were ready to roll on national weed holiday.

News

Pot jokes on social media came from an expected source on 4/20, the day that honors cannabis – cops.

While most police departments used social media to alert drivers that operating a car under influence is illegal, a few had a sense of humor about it. Their content scored huge results.

Following up on a viral tweet last year that racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, the police of Wyoming, Minnesota are deploying more Tom and Jerry-esque traps for hungry tokers.

But the Wyoming police aren’t alone. Dozens of other police departments also posted content.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (Palm Beach County, Florida)

Mineral Wells Police Department (Mineral Wells, Texas)

Bismarck Police Department (Bismarck, North Dakota)


Lawrence Police Department (Lawrence, Kansas)


A litany of brands also fired up for the holidaze.

PETA


Denny’s


Getty Images


Dear White People


Burger King


Nike


Rotten Tomatoes


Weedmaps


The Breakfast Club


Run the Jewels and BRLO

