Police departments come out in force with pot jokes on 4/20

Pot jokes on social media came from an expected source on 4/20, the day that honors cannabis – cops.
While most police departments used social media to alert drivers that operating a car under influence is illegal, a few had a sense of humor about it. Their content scored huge results.
Following up on a viral tweet last year that racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, the police of Wyoming, Minnesota are deploying more Tom and Jerry-esque traps for hungry tokers.
Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017
Undercover #420day operations are in place.— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2018
Incognito traps have been set up throughout the city. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/unfsOXiQHk
But the Wyoming police aren’t alone. Dozens of other police departments also posted content.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (Palm Beach County, Florida)
It’s NOT a trap, promise. #420day pic.twitter.com/Xo261fyjpY— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 20, 2018
Mineral Wells Police Department (Mineral Wells, Texas)
Bismarck Police Department (Bismarck, North Dakota)
In observance of #420day, we are taking a survey to find the best hiding place for #marijuana. Please comment below with where you hide yours! Also include your address and any vehicle license plates you may have. Thank you for your input!— Bismarck Police (@BismarckPolice) April 20, 2018
Lawrence Police Department (Lawrence, Kansas)
This feels like an appropriate time of year to remind our followers (again) that if you sell weed out of your apartment, you're gonna get robbed at gunpoint. When you call 911, just say they stole your weed, don't lie and vacuum the coffee table. It complicates the investigation.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 17, 2018
A litany of brands also fired up for the holidaze.
PETA
Super-fly chili fries ?? The perfect #vegan munchies ???? #420Day— PETA (@peta) April 20, 2018
[Recipe by Bosh!] pic.twitter.com/Z88G9v0kvq
Denny’s
while it’s trendy to implement new 420 menus, denny’s has stayed ahead of the game by simply having…our menu— Denny's (@DennysDiner) April 20, 2018
Getty Images
Meet 12 people who have used their celebrity status to fight for a higher calling #420Day https://t.co/MlhFqsJ69U— Getty Images (@GettyImages) April 20, 2018
Dear White People
MOOD. #DearWhitePeople #420day pic.twitter.com/T9LRFpJ6tk— Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) April 20, 2018
Burger King
spicy chicken nuggets are here. just in time for 4/20. how are you firing up? #FireUp420 pic.twitter.com/A5cfJOE60B— Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 20, 2018
Nike
SB Dunk Mid 'White Widow' by @ToddBratrud.— NIKE SB (@nikesb) April 20, 2018
Now in SNKRS and local skateshops.
???? https://t.co/36dmIC6qaD pic.twitter.com/5j2DCywxZp
Rotten Tomatoes
The Dude abides, happy 420! pic.twitter.com/1MbF75NaVT— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 20, 2018
Weedmaps
A celebration for everyone. Happy #420 ?? pic.twitter.com/fBW1texpvm— Weedmaps (@weedmaps) April 20, 2018
The Breakfast Club
Happy 420 but be careful....there's weed out there that's even too powerful for @SnoopDogg ????— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 20, 2018
Full interview here: https://t.co/InAGkpI2na pic.twitter.com/m3goXJkWob
Run the Jewels and BRLO