Digital Edition: May 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the May 2018 issue.

Featured in this issue:

Agency Business Report 2018: PRWeek’s annual in-depth examination of the PR and marketing communications industry has it all:

• CEOs and executive leaders from 19 agencies came together at the PRWeek Summit to discuss 2017, prospects for 2018, and the trends shaping the industry

• A look back at a rough 2017 that included uncertainty around the Trump administration, zero-based budgeting, and clients tightening their marketing and comms spend

• Sector stats that breakdown the past year, the biggest account wins and losses, and a look at the numbers in terms of women-led offices at the top 10 U.S. agencies

• CEOs of the world’s largest holding companies discuss why tax breaks and elections are good news for the communications industry

• In-depth sector trends for corporate, consumer, healthcare, technology, and public affairs, as well as a look at the up and comers in the agency world

• Rankings tables highlighting the top 150 U.S. agencies and top 30 global firms

I hope you enjoy this digital edition. Download Here.