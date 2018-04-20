It's not handled: PR pros would actually ignore Olivia Pope's advice

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Look, some shows are just a guilty pleasure.

Blog
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Here’s the latest shocker, Scandal fans, (or maybe not at all). The ABC drama’s protagonist, Olivia Pope, is not a good role model for a crisis comms expert, say PR pros on Twitter.

The show, which came to an end last night after seven seasons, is the fictional story of Pope, a former White House communications director who, after an affair with the president, resigns to start her own crisis-management firm, Pope & Associates.

Pope’s character was very, very, very loosely inspired by real-life crisis comms expert Judy Smith, a former press aide to President George H.W. Bush.

Does the show accurately represent what it’s like to work in crisis communications. Well, no. But everyone needs a TV guilty pleasure.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector