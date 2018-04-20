It's not handled: PR pros would actually ignore Olivia Pope's advice

Look, some shows are just a guilty pleasure.

Here’s the latest shocker, Scandal fans, (or maybe not at all). The ABC drama’s protagonist, Olivia Pope, is not a good role model for a crisis comms expert, say PR pros on Twitter.

The show, which came to an end last night after seven seasons, is the fictional story of Pope, a former White House communications director who, after an affair with the president, resigns to start her own crisis-management firm, Pope & Associates.

Pope’s character was very, very, very loosely inspired by real-life crisis comms expert Judy Smith, a former press aide to President George H.W. Bush.

Does the show accurately represent what it’s like to work in crisis communications. Well, no. But everyone needs a TV guilty pleasure.

Always tell your communications team (and the public) the truth. The truth is your best weapon in reputation management. — Andrew McCaskill (@DrewMcCaskill) April 19, 2018

Great show. But crisis comms is too often portrayed as a 90's situation: newspaper and TV only. Where is the digital side? Where is the social listening and approach? — Joseph Lemaire (@Joseph_Lemaire) April 19, 2018

When you start from a place of willingness to lie, deceive, cover up and scapegoat you'll do nothing right in crisis comms or any other comms field. — Jeff Mann (@jeffgmann) April 19, 2018

Oliva Pope never seems to be tired. Also, let's be real if we all drank as much as she did we would be the one needing a crisis manager. — Hunter Frederick (@hunterfrederick) April 19, 2018

Crisis comms don’t usually work out well when you perpetrate adultery with your client ?? — Mike Champagne (@Mike_Champagne) April 19, 2018