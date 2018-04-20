Beiersdorf picks M Booth as PR AOR for Nivea, Eucerin, Aquaphor

The firm will lead comms for the company's skincare brands in the U.S.

WILTON, CT: Beiersdorf has selected M Booth as its U.S. partner to lead PR, influencer, and social media for its Nivea, Nivea Men, and Eucerin brands.

M Booth will also lead PR and influencer work for Aquaphor and Aquaphor Healing Ointment.

Beiersdorf picked the Next Fifteen firm following an agency review process that began last November and involved more than 10 New York-based agencies, said Leslie Kickham, senior manager of PR, social media, and events at Beiersdorf. One of the firms that pitched was incumbent Access Brand Communications, formerly known as Access Emanate, a standalone agency within Ketchum’s network.

M Booth’s work with the Beiersdorf brands kicked off last month.

M Booth’s responsibilities include developing equity-building campaigns, content creation, leveraging social media platforms, earned media, influencer outreach, and event planning.

"M Booth is looking for ways to continue to grow our PR and social results and help to drive the business and market share across all the brands," said Kickham. "They will do that through leveraging the innovations we are launching this year, further continuing to drive relevancy for each of the brands in the marketplace, and more engagement with consumers, editors, and influencers across the board."

M Booth consumer EVP Jen Teitler is leading an account team of 10 on the account.

"We want to help them grow market share in the categories they play in," said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein. "And also continue to make their brands relevant, engaging, and meaningful to consumers."

Budget information was not disclosed.

Evelyn Sprigg, SVP group director, consumer and lifestyle at Access Brand Communications, said the firm is "extremely proud of the impact we delivered to Beiersdorf over the course of our four-year tenure supporting Eucerin, Nivea, Nivea Men, and Aquaphor."

"We wish Beiersdorf and its new agency the very best," she said.