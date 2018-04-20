Publicis rebrands two shops in Asia under MSLGroup

The moves are part of parent Publicis Groupe's effort to convert its PR assets to the MSL brand.

PARIS: MSLGroup has expanded its presence in Asia by rebranding the Leo Burnett/Arc PR Worldwide agency in Malaysia and Leo PR in Indonesia under the MSL banner, the firm said on Friday.

The rebranding of Leo Burnett/Arc PR is effective immediately, while the change in Indonesia is set to take place on May 3.

The moves are part of parent Publicis Groupe’s effort to convert PR assets it owns around the world under the MSL brand. The Leo Burnett agencies became part of Publicis in 2002, when it acquired Bcom3.

In Malaysia, the newly rebranded shop offers corporate and crisis communications, influencer marketing, digital and social media strategy and execution, internal comms, media relations, media training, and advocacy. Its clients include Alibaba Group, Samsung, Dutch Lady, Alcon, and YTL Land & Development.

The offerings in Indonesia include consumer marketing, corporate reputation management, issues and crisis communications, and social activation for clients such as Hong Kong Tourism Board, Samsung, Lixil Water Technology, KraftHeinz ABC, and L’Oreal.

"In the new Publicis structure, they are simultaneously part of the Publicis One offices in Malaysia and Indonesia," said Michael Echter, director of global comms for MSL. "In each countries, all Publicis brands operate in a single office together."

Glenn Osaki, president of MSLGroup Asia-Pacific, said the conversion "will create scale, efficiency, best practice sharing, skills training, and access to the top talent," in a statement.

MSL also has offices in the region in Greater China, India, Australia, Japan, and Korea.