Breakfast Briefing: Comey memos; Another YouTube brand safety crisis

What did Scandal get right about crisis comms?

Last night’s big story: President Donald Trump is spinning the release of former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, leaked from Congress in record time, as a victory for him, tweeting that they show "NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION." That’s not really how it’s playing in the media, where many stories are focused on Russian hookers (Slate) and Trump’s questions about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s judgment (Los Angeles Times).

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Ads from more than 300 brands ran on YouTube channels alongside content from white nationalists, Nazis, and other extremists. One of the marketers, Under Armour, is pausing its ad buys on YouTube. Other brands whose spots were placed next to extremist content include Adidas, Amazon, and Hilton (CNN).

Wells Fargo is nearing a $1 billion settlement with the federal government to resolve inquiries into insurance and auto lending abuses (Reuters). The fine would be the largest handed down by regulators since the beginning of the Trump administration (Washington Post).

Passengers aboard Southwest Airlines flight 1380 have received a $5,000 check from the carrier, a letter of apology, and a $1,000 travel voucher. Passenger Jennifer Riordan died after a failed engine blew out a window on the flight, which was rerouted to Philadelphia (CNN).

Scandal came to a wild close last night after seven seasons on the air. (Spoiler alert if you click this NPR link). A lot happened. But did the show get anything right about crisis communications?