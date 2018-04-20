Swift action halts brewing racism storm for Starbucks

Last week, two 23-year-old entrepreneurs did exactly the same thing in a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

A member of staff called the police, the men were arrested for trespassing and left in handcuffs.

They were black.

It’s very difficult not to view the colour of those two men’s skin as the reason why they were treated so abhorrently.

That’s certainly the conclusion Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to. After an initial response that was – admittedly – a little weak, he quickly went on to condemn the way the men were treated as ‘reprehensible’.

The incident shows just how far we still have to go as a society when it comes to treating everyone equally.

But I believe the swift response of Starbucks should give us a little hope that mainstream attitudes are changing.

Johnson subsequently met the two men to apologise in person.