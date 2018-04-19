Edelman's Steve Schmidt challenges Roger Stone to charity boxing match

Roger Stone is having a bad year. Investigated by Robert Mueller. Kicked off Twitter. However, Steve Schmidt, vice chair of Edelman, hopes to deliver the coup de grace.

After Stone called recently deceased first lady Barbara Bush a "nasty drunk," Schmidt challenged Stone to a gentleman’s battle: a boxing match for charity. Three rounds, headgear required.

Mrs. Bush raised over a billion dollars for charity. I have an idea though it may be flawed because Stone is too old for it to be fair. Let’s do a three round charity boxing match. We can raise a lot of $ while I give this piece of shit the beating he deserves. Challenge is real — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

He can sub in Gorka if he likes — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

Yes. 3 rounds = 3 minutes. There is one minute rest. That is an amateur fight. Head gear required. boxing is a great though under appreciated sport these days. It’s charity potential is under utilized. For some one like stone who likes throwing low blows it seems appropriate — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

Fight night in dc is the largest Children’s fundraiser of the year in DC . It takes place in November. If Stone is out on bail we could do it then. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

I’m a st Jude’s , Shriners , Make a Wish and national ability center guy — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

For charity. Boxing is a sport. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

I’m against violence. Boxing is a sport. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 19, 2018

In honor of the first lady, who raised more than $1 billion for literacy and cancer causes, Schmidt said he’d donate the proceeds to charity. He named St. Jude’s, Shriners, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and National Ability Center as possible beneficiaries.

Here’s the tale of the tape: Stone is a longtime on again, off again adviser to President Donald Trump. He parted ways with the Trump campaign in August 2015. Meanwhile, Schmidt is an outspoken Republican stalwart of the Never Trump arm of the party and a senior adviser for Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, who has criticized Stone for stirring up conspiracy theories. He was hired by Edelman in 2010 after a stint at public affairs shop Mercury.

An Edelman representative declined comment.