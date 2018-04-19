Edelman's Steve Schmidt challenges Roger Stone to charity boxing match

The Edelman vice chair issued the challenge on Twitter after Stone called Barbara Bush a "nasty drunk."

Roger Stone is having a bad year. Investigated by Robert Mueller. Kicked off Twitter. However, Steve Schmidt, vice chair of Edelman, hopes to deliver the coup de grace.

After Stone called recently deceased first lady Barbara Bush a "nasty drunk," Schmidt challenged Stone to a gentleman’s battle: a boxing match for charity. Three rounds, headgear required.

In honor of the first lady, who raised more than $1 billion for literacy and cancer causes, Schmidt said he’d donate the proceeds to charity. He named St. Jude’s, Shriners, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and National Ability Center as possible beneficiaries.

Here’s the tale of the tape: Stone is a longtime on again, off again adviser to President Donald Trump. He parted ways with the Trump campaign in August 2015. Meanwhile, Schmidt is an outspoken Republican stalwart of the Never Trump arm of the party and a senior adviser for Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, who has criticized Stone for stirring up conspiracy theories. He was hired by Edelman in 2010 after a stint at public affairs shop Mercury.

An Edelman representative declined comment.

