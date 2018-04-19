Former MHP corporate chief joins MSL in London

Jonathan Lomax has been hired by MSL to lead its London corporate comms and reputation management practice, with another senior director also starting.

Lomax has more than 15 years of corporate comms experience, including 12 years at MHP, latterly as head of corporate affairs. He has experience across industries including financial services, transport, infrastructure and the voluntary sector.

He vacated that role last summer, with MHP subsequently splitting its public affairs and corporate specialisms and hiring two former Bell Pottinger partners to lead these practices in the latest changes at the agency since the arrival of new CEO Alex Bigg.

MSL has also taken on Simon Harrison as a senior director in the practice. He previously worked at FleishmanHillard Fishburn, and before that was director of coverage at CNN International. It follows the departure, at the start of the year, of client director Blair Metcalfe, who is starting his own venture.

James Parsons, joint UK CEO at MSL, said: "The practice has grown consistently for the last three years, achieving over 30 per cent growth in 2017 following wins such as AkzoNobel, Transferwise and Landsec."

He said of Lomax: "Culturally, he’s an excellent fit for MSL. He’s commercially savvy, values creativity, is a strong senior adviser and has a proven track record in building prosperous, long-term client relationships."

MSL also hired Andrea Donovan as MD of its consumer practice last month. EMEA health lead Avril Lee left to join Burson-Marsteller earlier in the year.

