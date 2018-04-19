Targeting women is not a comms strategy in its own right

With the current momentum around the #metoo movement, it feels like we're all talking, writing and pushing for gender equality like never before - however, despite the beginnings of a cultural shift, some communications strategies remain stuck in the mud.

Many campaigns still treat women as a broadly similar bunch that can be convinced of a brand’s empathy with their needs by painting the door pink. Consider the backlash against a spate of recent campaigns designed to attract women; pink beer (yes, it was intended to be satire), whisky called Jane, and strangest of all, crumbless, crunchless crisps for ladies.

Whilst they were no doubt well intentioned, they missed the mark. Why? Because targeting women is not a comms strategy. I bought new glasses recently and the case was covered in gold glitter and diamantes. I gave it back and asked for a black one. Now, obviously this is not very scientific, but it is symptomatic of a wider issue. There is no one-size-fits-all and brands are making too many assumptions about what it takes to engage with a female market. As businesses clamour to attract more women they’re jumping on the bandwagon and launching initiatives without enough knowledge and understanding of who exactly they’re trying to reach, and what they care about.

