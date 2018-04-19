Edelman hires Marie-Claire Barker as global chief talent officer

NEW YORK: Edelman has hired Marie-Claire Barker as global chief talent officer.

Barker’s first day will be July 23 at Edelman’s New York offices and she will report to global COO Matthew Harrington.

Barker replaces former global chief human resources officer Nigel Miller, who will now focus on employee engagement for clients, explained Edelman global marketing director John Blodgett.

Blodgett described Barker’s position as a "newly envisioned role" at Edelman, and in addition to handling traditional HR executive duties, the agency will be tapping into Barker’s deep experience in tech, media, and creative talent recruiting.

Per her LinkedIn profile, Barker was most recently global chief talent officer at Wavemaker, a WPP media, content, and technology agency. Prior to that she worked at Ogilvy, first as VP of worldwide HR for OgilvyOne, and then as chief talent officer for Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide. Before joining the agency world, Barker was HR director at Virgin Media Business.

In a statement announcing her hire, Harrington said Barker’s recruiting experience fits well with where Edelman is headed.

"Edelman continues its evolution to be an integrated communications marketing firm with subject-matter expertise in new areas like data analytics, paid media, C-suite advisory, and digital transformation," he said. "[Barker’s] expertise in developing talent will guide not only how we evolve our recruitment strategies to attract the right individuals in these areas, but also will be key to ensuring we maintain a culture of entrepreneurial spirit and creativity."

Currently, there are more than 150 HR employees at Edelman. However, Blodgett said that number could change as Barker works with Edelman management and clients to accommodate the expanding mission of the agency.