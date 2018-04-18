Michael Nyman exits PMK-BNC, starts new firm

Acceleration will be an investment and advisory vehicle for marketing and media deals.

LOS ANGELES: PMK-BNC co-chairman and CEO Michael Nyman is exiting the agency after eight years to launch Acceleration, an investment vehicle focused on acquiring marketing services and media companies.

Acceleration aspires to be a "unique collective of specialty firms helping clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing, and media decisions and actions," the company said in a statement.

Nyman’s departure is taking place four months after fellow co-CEO Chris Robichaud exited the firm. PMK-BNC has not replaced Robichaud; Nyman and Cindi Berger served as co-chairs and CEOs after his exit.

In a statement, Berger wished Nyman the best in his new endeavor.

Nyman was instrumental in merging the publicity-focused PMK and brand-oriented BNC in 2009. He founded Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, which was later rebranded as BNC and sold to Interpublic Group in 2000. He has worked with clients including Samsung, Pepsi,American Express, the Academy of Country Music, and Warner Bros.

Nyman wasn’t immediately available for comment.