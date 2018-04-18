Ferrero brings on McDonald's, Ketchum veteran Cheryll Forsatz

Forsatz is leading PR, and corp comms strategy for the U.S.

PARSIPPANY, NJ: Global confectionery company Ferrero has hired Cheryll Forsatz as VP of PR and corporate communications for the U.S.

Forsatz is reporting to Paul Chibe, president and CEO of Ferrero North America, and to Giulia Di Tommaso, chief communications officer of parent company Ferrero Group. She is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Forsatz is leading PR and corporate communications plans and strategies for the company’s product portfolio including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder Joy, as well as for the Ferrero corporate brand.

"Ferrero is known for world-class brands and has great story to tell," Forsatz said, via email. "I am excited to work with the U.S. and global teams to harness the passion of our fans to further establish Ferrero as a leading and innovative company."

Ferrero works with MSLGroup in the U.S. and a roster of PR agencies around the globe, she explained.

Most recently, Forsatz was an SVP at Ketchum, responsible for the firm’s external communications. She started in that role last January.

Previously, Forsatz was director of communications for McDonald’s New York Metro Region. She worked for McDonald’s from 2010 to 2017. Forsatz also worked at MWW between 1997 and 2010. Her most recent role at the firm was SVP, counseling food and beverage, health and fitness, and retail clients.

Forsatz was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2010.