Kopparberg toasts new UK PR agency ahead of fresh brand launch

Kopparberg has taken on a new UK PR agency after a four-way pitch that included incumbent of four years W Communications.

PrettyGreen has been briefed for all UK press office responsibilities for the Swedish cider maker, including trade and consumer media engagement.

A major part of the brief is to tell the story of Kopparberg's new brand positioning, which will land in next month. The agency will also work on several new product development launches this year.

PrettyGreen founder Mark Stringer said he felt his agency had "come up with something a bit special" in its response to the brief.

PrettyGreen will work as part of a "virtual agency team alongside two agencies we really respect in [media agency] Goodstuff and [creative agency] 18 Feet & Rising", he said. Both agencies have been with Kopparberg for four years.

Rob Salvesen, Kopparberg UK's senior marketing manager: "After a very competitive pitch process, I’m thrilled to welcome Pretty Green into the Kopparberg family.

"Kopparberg will be landing its new brand positioning in May 2018 and as part of that I wanted to inject a new and exciting way of thinking into how we support the brand from a PR perspective. PrettyGreen demonstrated they are the right agency for the job and I look forward to an exciting partnership ahead."

A highlight of W's work with Kopparberg was the launch and expansion of its Urban Forest pop-up at festivals and locations across the UK, Salvesen said.

Warren Johnson, Global CEO and Founder of W said: "It’s been a great four years. And now feels like a good time for change. We wish Rob and the team all the very best for the future."



