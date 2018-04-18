Renee Wilson to step down as PR Council president

Her contract with the group is up at the end of the year.

NEW YORK: Renee Wilson has decided not to renew her contract with the PR Council.

The industry group has formed a search committee to find a replacement, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wilson called her tenure as the PR Council’s president the highlight of her career and said she is "proud of the path the PR Council is on," in the statement.

Wilson’s contract will end in December. She will remain in the role until the search committee, comprised of PR Council board members, finds a replacement.

Wilson stepped into the PR Council’s top job in January 2016, succeeding Kathy Cripps, who had led the organization since 2002.

Previously, Wilson worked at MSLGroup since 2004, most recently as the Publicis Groupe firm’s chief client officer. Prior, she served as the firm’s president of North America.

Wilson worked at Hill & Knowlton before joining MSLGroup.