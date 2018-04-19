Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Small Agency (bronze): Forster

Small Agency (2-29 UK employees)

Bronze winner: Forster

UK staff: 20

Ownership: Independent

Its flexible working policy allows employees to work their contracted hours between 8am and 7pm, and anyone can work remotely two days a week. Extra holiday can be gained for walking or cycling to work or meetings.

Free breakfast is offered, but staff are required to eat together to help foster closer working relationships. Staff are involved in the creation of the agency’s wellbeing programme, with employee feedback leading to, for example, creating a quiet breakaway area and shifting training sessions away from lunchtimes.

Share options are also available, and about 40 per cent of employees own shares in the business. Forster voluntarily publishes its gender pay gap on its website – female employees earn seven per cent more than their male counterparts on average.

Forster’s parental leave was extended last year – it now offers up to 20 weeks on full pay to either parent any time during the child’s first year.

