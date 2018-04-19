Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Small Agency (silver): Dynamo

Dynamo has been something of a trailblazer in recent years for progressive schemes to improve employee welfare, helping it scoop silver in the Small Agency category.

Small Agency (2-29 UK employees)

Silver winner: Dynamo

UK staff: 21

Ownership: Independent

This year Dynamo introduced blind recruitment, whereby names, education and gender are deleted from applications to end bias and boost diversity. It is having an impact, the agency says, with applications coming from less typical candidates.

The scheme was shaped by Dynamo’s nine-strong Diversity Working Group, which meets regularly to look at how to broaden the workforce. More generally, employee feedback is sought in Disrupt Dynamo away days, which have taken staff to destinations such as Lanzarote and Belgrade.

To show its commitment to equal pay, Dynamo has reported its gender pay gap since 2015 – despite being well below the staffing threshold for being required to do so.

Like Manifest, 10 per cent of Dynamo’s profits are distributed to staff as bonuses – this amounted to £20,000 last year. Staff receive share options after three years’ service, and 10 per cent of the firm is currently owned by its employees.

