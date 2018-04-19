Best Places to Work UK 2018 winners - Small Agency (gold): Manifest

For its sheer volume of innovative ideas, a progressive culture and results to back it up, Manifest was the top choice in the Small Agency category.

Small Agency (2-29 UK employees)

Gold winner: Manifest

UK staff: 28

Ownership: Independent

For its sheer volume of innovative ideas, a progressive culture and results to back it up, Manifest was the top choice in this category.

Staff get unlimited holiday, but last year Manifest introduced a 28-day minimum holiday clause to ensure employees do not hold back. The amount taken is reviewed two-thirds of the way through the year so staff can be reminded to book time off.

Manifest uses time-tracking software Harvest to alert line managers when employees are working excessive hours. Other systems, called Forecast and Asana, let Manifest plot expected hours and see everyone’s workload in advance, respectively. Staff can access the information easily via the new Manifest app.

Ten per cent of group operating profits are shared among all staff. Other bonuses include £150 for new business leads, two per cent of the contract value for new-business wins, and a £150 ‘shit-hot work’ award, which is voted for by colleagues.

Manifest opened in Sweden in 2016, and says its maternity/paternity package follows the Scandinavian model. This improves with duration of service, rising to six weeks at 100 per cent pay, then 15 weeks at 90 per cent and 10 weeks at 50 per cent, before switching to statutory levels. The package, which is available for both mothers and fathers, can be taken at any point in the child’s first three years.

On average seven per cent of an individual’s salary is spent on training. This takes place via the Manifest Diploma, which focuses on practical training such as dealing with budgets and managing people, plus ‘inspiration sessions’.

With staff turnover of just 3.5 per cent last year, Manifest is clearly getting much right.

